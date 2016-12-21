NEW YEAR NEW BEER FM 102/1 & BAVARIAN BIERHAUS ARE TEAMING UP FOR A NEW YEAR… NEW BEER! The arrival of 2017 not only means a NEW YEAR, but also a NEW BEER… FM 102/1 style — and we need your help! CLICK HERE to vote!

THE XX SAY SOMETHING LOVING The xx are back... with a new album entitled "I See You" (out Jan. 13) and tour in 2017. Click here to hear their new track "Say Something Loving" and see them live at Eagles Ballroom April 29.

THE SHINS HAVE A NAME FOR YOU The Shins surprised us and announced they're back with a new album in early 2017 called "Heartworms." Check out the first track from the forthcoming, "Name For You" here.

BSS11: AWOLNATION Aaron from AWOLNATION got a few minutes to stop into FM 102/1 HQ at Big Snow Show 11 and hang with Adler. Click here and check out the interview.

BSS11: BASTILLE Bastille talk about making videos and working with David Hasselhoff (for reals) before they took the stage at Big Snow Show 11.

THE 1975 – FULL SET FROM LONDON Here's the November edition of The Scene. AJ has music from Yellowcard, Sleeping with Sirens, Blink-182, Speak The Truth, Four Year Strong and more.

MONSTER JAM IS BACK! Monster Jam roars into Milwaukee for three shows on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and FM 102/1 has your tickets. Click here to enter.

BSS11: ANDREW MCMAHON Andrew McMahon is out of the Wilderness and at Big Snow Show 11. Check out what AM and Michelle chatted about backstage at BSS here.

BSS11: JIMMY EAT WORLD SAINT MOTEL made their Milwaukee debut at The Rave October 14, but before that they got on a boat... with FM 102/1. Click here to check out their floating version of MOVE.

BSS11: THE HEAD AND THE HEART Adler got The Head and the Heart together backstage to chat kung fu among other things.

BSS11: BISHOP BRIGGS Bishop Briggs sits down with Michelle ahead of her set at night one of FM 102/1's Big Snow Show 11 at Eagles Ballroom December 2, 2016 in Milwaukee.

BSS11: BARNS COURNTEY Barns Courtney and Ian McCain didn't break bread, but they did drink Spotted Cow. Check out the Big Snow Show 11 interview here.

BSS11: FITZ & THE TANTRUMS Adler hangs backstage with Fitz and the Tantrums at Big Snow Show 11, December 2, 2016 at The Rave.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 TRAILER They’re back. Check out this sneak peek of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" coming to theaters May 5, 2017.