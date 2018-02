FB LIVE: FRANK TURNER Frank Turner announced a new album, tour and released a new song all on Facebook live today. Click here to watch the FB Live and the live performance of the new song... and make sure and see him live with the Sleeping Souls at The Pabst on October 6.

FOO AND RIVERS ROCK ‘ROCK CITY’ Weezer's Rivers Cuomo joined Foo Fighters on stage in Melbourne, Australia to cover KISS's Detroit Rock City. Click here to check out the goodness. https://youtu.be/pDLG1NmYRYk

FM 102/1 VEG OUT MKE FM 102/1 wants you to eat your veggies! VEG OUT MKE is Milwaukee's first vegetarian foodie festival, Saturday, February 24 from 11am-3pm at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery. Join us for a day of food, beer, cooking demos and more! https://www.facebook.com/events/528421320870138/

BORDERLINE: BYRNE COVERS MADONNA David Byrne showed up at the Public Theatre in NYC and performed songs from David Bowie and Madonna. Click here to check out the story and catch a snippet of Byrne performing Madonna's Borderline. David Byrne will be live at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee May 15.

BEASTIES TO RELEASE MEMOIRS Mike D and Ad-Rock have been working on the ultimate Beasties tell-all since 2013 and should be out this fall. Click here for the entire story.

WIN A COUSINS SUBS $25 GIFT CARD Cousins Subs love Milwaukee... and we love Cousins Subs! Click here and enter to win a $25 gift card!

FM 102/1 2018 FESTIVAL CENTRAL Road trip... or maybe home trip. Check out the festival lineups and where you and your friends plan to be at this year.

BSS12: FOSTER THE PEOPLE Ian McCain got a chance to talk to Foster The People before they hit the Big Snow Show 12 stage, November 30, 2017 at Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.

BECK: “FIX ME” Beck and co-stars Mame, Riku, Gaku and Qoo have proudly unveiled the wonderfully whimsical video for “Fix Me," from his new album Colors. Click here to check it out.

THE SCENE: JANUARY AJ is back like Baby New Year with all types of Emo treats for 2018. Music from Taking Back Sunday, Asking Alexandria, The Wonder Years and more.

FEEL THE FRANZ LOVE AND GO The new Franz Ferdinand album "Always Ascending" is out February 9. Check out the new visualizer video for "Feel the Love and Go" here and see them live at The Rave April 30.

BSS12: PARAMORE Paramore backstage with Katona at Big Snow Show 12 at Eagles Ballroom, December 1, 2017.

CATCH K.FLAY FOR FREE… K.BYE k.flay and Sir Sly are playing free stripped down sets Tuesday, January 30 at The Brass Alley as FM 102/1 celebrates the launch of Sam Adam's new Sam '76. Admission is free (21+). Listen to Adler at 8:30am weekdays for your chance to score a VIP meet & greet.

ADLER’S COLLEGE DEBT GIVEAWAY School is expensive. Adler is teaming with Educators Credit Union and giving away $500 every month to help you pay down your college loan. Click here for details and to enter.